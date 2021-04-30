On March 8, Bassano RCMP received information regarding an adult male distributing pornographic images to a female youth.
The investigation led by Bassano RCMP resulted in a search warrant being obtained and executed. The investigation was supported by Brooks RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) as well as the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team Internet Child Exploitation unit (ALERT ICE).
The investigation identified several victims, both male and female between the ages of 14 – 16.
An 18-year-old male from Newell County is facing numerous charges relating to the distribution of child pornography and sexual offences including:
· Distribution of child pornography (x8)
· Possession of child pornography (x8)
· Child luring
· Distribution of sexually explicit material to person under 16 years (x2)
After a Judicial hearing the accused was released on conditions and will next be appearing on May 5, 2021, in Brooks Provincial Court.
The accused’s identity will not be released to protect the identity and privacy of the under-aged victims.
“Bassano RCMP has been proactive in engaging with all its areas schools regarding internet safety before this incident was reported. In response to this occurrence, we have held another virtual session with our schools and will continue this in future,” says Corporal Sebastian Andrews, Bassano RCMP Detachment Commander. “We urge parents to monitor their children’s online activity and to access the resources at www.cybertip.ca for information and resources on how to help keep children safe online.”
The incident remains under investigation, however as these matters are before the courts, no further details will be provided.
Anyone with information about online child exploitation offences is encouraged to contact Bassano RCMP at 403-641-3677, your local police or www.cybertip.ca. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
