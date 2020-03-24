The Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League have officially postponed their 2020 Spring Camp, the club announced on Tuesday.
Originally scheduled for the weekend of April 10 to 12 at the Centennial Regional Arena, the Bandits have postponed the camp in the interest of public health and safety in light of the COVID 19 pandemic.
The Bandits are working on rescheduling the camp to another weekend in the coming months, and are asking anyone that has registered to still attend the camp when the new date is released.
For any parents of players attending that have questions, please contact Bandits head scout Wayne Labrie at wayne@brooksbandits.ca.
For anyone looking for a refund, contact Bandits office manager Terri-Lea Yeaman at terri-lea@brooksbandits.ca.
