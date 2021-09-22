The Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) will be participating in the Government of Alberta’s Restriction Exemption Program (REP) until further notice, the team announced on Tuesday.
To access the Centennial Regional Arena for Brooks Bandits games and the 2021 AJHL Showcase, people ages 12 and over will be required to show a government issued ID along with one of the following:
- Proof of at least one vaccination (two weeks prior to the date upon entering the building, until October 25 when 2 vaccines will be needed).
- Proof of a privately-paid negative test result taken within 72 hours of test.
- Documentation of a medical exemption from an accredited medical professional.
Masks are mandatory inside the CRA at all times unless eating or drinking.
This program will allow the Bandits to operate at full capacity and will ensure the team can participate in a full season.
Last week, the AJHL indicated that all teams will be operating under the REP.
Anyone who purchased a 2021-22 Season Ticket or AJHL Showcase tickets who would like to cancel their seats as a result of this policy can contact the Bandits office at 403-501-0122.
This policy does not prompt the Bandits refund policy as no games are being cancelled, but the organization will allow season ticket holders to convert their seats into an online ticket account credit for future season ticket purchases. Credits are not transferable, but please note that tickets are transferable.
The Bandits ask our supporters for patience and understanding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.