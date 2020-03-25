MyAlberta is now receiving emergency isolation support applications from working Albertans who are self-isolating or who are the sole caregivers for someone in self-isolation.
The Government of Alberta recently announced $50 million in financial support for self-isolating Albertans with no other source of income. These temporary funds are part of government’s COVID-19 response to keep Albertans safe during this unprecedented global health crisis.
Eligibility
Working Alberta adults who have experienced total or significant loss of income as a result of having to self-isolate or care for a dependent who is self-isolating can apply for emergency isolation support payments if:
•They have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
•They are caring for a dependent who is self-isolating.
•They have otherwise been directed by health authorities to self-isolate.
•They are not receiving compensation from any other source.
The application, along with full eligibility criteria, is available at alberta.ca.
Once their eligibility has been confirmed, Albertans will be asked to create a verified MyAlberta Digital ID, which is required to complete the application. As part of the verification process, information from the applicant’s Alberta driver’s licence or ID card is used to confirm their identity by matching the information on the card to the government’s motor vehicles database. Once their identity is confirmed, Albertans can complete the emergency isolation support application.
Qualifying applicants will receive a one-time payment of $1,146 through Interac e-Transfer.
Quick facts
•The Government of Alberta has provided emergency financial assistance to thousands of Albertans in the past, in response to crises and natural disasters such as floods and wildfires.
•Albertans who require assistance with the application can call the Service Alberta Contact Centre at 310-4455.
•The contact centre is available seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
•Starting in April, the federal government will expand Employment Insurance benefits to provide ongoing support to Canadians who are losing income as a result of self-isolation for COVID-19.
•The payment from the Government of Alberta is meant to provide emergency funds until financial supports from the Government of Canada are available.
Please visit: https://www.alberta.ca/emergency-isolation-support.aspx
