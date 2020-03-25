To protect the health and safety of Albertans, law enforcement agencies have been granted full authority to enforce public health orders and issue fines.
In addition, it is now mandatory for travellers returning from outside of Canada to self-isolate. This legal requirement also applies to close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases, as well as to any individual with symptoms, such as a fever, cough, sore throat or runny nose.
Through amendments to the Procedures Regulation under the Provincial Offences Procedures Act, community peace officers, in addition to police, will be able to issue tickets to enforce COVID-19 public health orders. Fines now administered through tickets for violating an order have increased from up to $100 per day to a prescribed fine of $1,000 per occurrence. Courts will also have increased powers to administer fines of up to $100,000 for a first offence and up to $500,000 for a subsequent offence for more serious violations. These new fines will be in force over the coming days.
Public health orders subject to fines for violation include:
The Government of Alberta and Alberta Health Services are working with local enforcement agencies to manage complaints, which can be submitted online.
Exemptions will continue to be assessed on a case-by-case basis by public health officials.
