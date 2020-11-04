On Nov. 3, Gleichen RCMP executed a search warrant on 8th Avenue in Gleichen.
This was in response to a recent overdose investigation on the Siksika First Nation in which the house occupants were believed to be involved.
Upon making entry to the residence, Larry St.Thomas (64) and Molly Littlechild (41) were removed. As a result of the search, police located a functioning dial-o-dope operation. In addition to seizing approximately 6 ounces of Hashish and nearly a quarter pound of illicit Cannabis, investigators also seized large amounts of Oxycodone and other prescription pills.
As a result of seizing Canadian Currency and other drug trafficking indicia, it is alleged that St. Thomas has been managing a make shift store front to sell illicit substances to a dependent clientele in Gleichen and the surrounding area.
“For the past couple years, prescription pills have been illegally sold on the Siksika Nation and have been contributory for many of the drug related deaths seen here.” says Sergeant Scott Mercer, Gleichen RCMP Detachment Operations.
Both St. Thomas and Littlechild have been charged with multiple counts of drug trafficking to include: Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling and Unlawfully Selling Prescription Medications.
After a judicial hearing, St. Thomas and Littlechild were released, and are scheduled to appear in Siksika Provincial Court on Dec. 10, 2020.
