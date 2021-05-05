All Albertans over the age of 12 will soon be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves and stop the spike.
After offering vaccine to Albertans most at risk for severe outcomes, Alberta has now progressed to Phase 3, where everyone over the age of 12 can make an appointment to receive their first dose.
With this expansion, 3.8 million Albertans will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
To avoid overwhelming booking systems, appointments will be staggered in two age groups.
•Starting on May 6, every Albertan 30 or older (born in 1991 or earlier), can book an appointment through Alberta Health Services or a participating pharmacy.
•On May 10, appointment bookings will expand to include Albertans ages 12 to 29 (born in 2009 to 1992).
More than 1.66 million doses of vaccine have now been administered across the province. All vaccine appointments will continue to rely on the incoming supply to Alberta.
“We need every Albertan who is eligible to book their appointment and get immunized. It may take time at first, but please be patient and book your appointment in the coming weeks. This is the most important thing you can do to protect yourselves, your loved ones, and your communities," said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health.
All eligible Albertans will be able to book appointments to receive a mRNA vaccine with AHS online or through 811.
Albertans can also book an appointment for these vaccines through participating pharmacies. To find the closest location to you with an earliest available booking date, check the list on Alberta Blue Cross.
Alberta’s government is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by protecting lives and livelihoods with precise measures to bend the curve, sustain small businesses and protect Alberta’s health-care system.
