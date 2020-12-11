A joint investigation between ALERT and Taber Police Service has resulted in the arrest of two alleged drug dealers, and the seizure of fentanyl and cocaine.
The arrest and seizure took place on December 9, 2020, following a short-term investigation. ALERT Lethbridge’s organized crime team searched a Taber home with help from Taber Police.
“I would like to thank the ALERT team for undertaking this investigation and assisting our community with a serious public safety concern — an example of collaboration at its finest,” said Chief Graham Abela, Taber Police Service.
As result of the search warrant, police seized:
•31 grams of cocaine;
•4 grams of suspected fentanyl;
•body armour;
•brass knuckles; and
•$930 cash.
Kade Mehlhaff, a 27-year-old man, and Ireland Conroy, a 24-year-old woman, are facing a number of drug-related charges. They allegedly sold drugs throughout Taber and the surrounding area.
Taber is located approximately 50 kilometers east of Lethbridge. A member of the Taber Police Service is embedded within ALERT.
Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.
ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime.
