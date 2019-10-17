A search of two Medicine Hat homes turned up cocaine, cash, and weapons. The searches were part of an ALERT drug trafficking investigation.
The two homes were searched on October 9, with the help of the Medicine Hat Police Service. ALERT seized 347 grams of cocaine, $37,515 cash, and various prohibited weapons, including brass knuckles and knives.
“The drug trade is an inherently violent business, and in this case the suspect was bound by a weapons prohibition,” said Staff Sgt. Kelsey Fraser, ALERT Medicine Hat.
Shane Peters was arrested leaving a residence in the North Flats area. The 34-year-old man has been charged with:
•possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking;
•possession of proceeds of crime;
•possession of a prohibited weapon; and
•breach of a court order.
ALERT’s investigation began in September 2019 when information was received about suspected drug trafficking.
Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.
ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.