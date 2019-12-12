Rural RCMP jurisdictions in Alberta will have more officers in the field, but municipalities will have to start paying a portion of the cost, the Alberta government announced last week.
Roughly 300 uniformed patrol officers in rural detachments will be added, increasing the number from just under 1,600 to 1,900. In addition, members will be added to specialized units that focus on organized crime, drug trafficking and scrap metal theft.
Also included in the $286 million, five-year investment, civilian positions will be added for administrative duties.
In total, 500 positions are being added to rural policing across the province.
For the president of the Southeast Rural Crime Watch Association, this is a step in the right direction.
“This is good to see. Any help is welcome, especially in big counties like Cypress County and Forty Mile,” said Shane Hok, president of the SRCWA.
“They recently added more for the Crown prosecutors, so this is another step in the right direction.”
Like many rural jurisdictions in the province, people in the County of Forty Mile have also experienced incidences of rural crime. County municipal enforcement officer, Stewart Payne is encouraged by the news, but is unsure where Forty Mile will see any direct benefits.
“We haven’t heard the details yet. It is exciting news, but it’s too early to tell if it will benefit us directly,” said Payne.
Small, rural communities with populations under 5,000 will soon have to start contributing a portion of their policing costs in 2020. Currently, these municipalities have their policing costs covered under the Police Act and Provincial Police Service Agreement, with the province paying 70 percent of the cost and the federal government paying the remaining 30 percent. For 2019-20, the PPSA paid $374.8 million, the Government of Alberta $262.4 million, and the federal government $112.4 million.
The new funding model will be phased in, with communities contributing 10 percent of policing costs in 2020, followed by 15 per cent in 2021, 20 per cent in 2022 and 30 per cent in 2023. The phase-in is to allow municipalities time to plan and adjust.
Policing costs for each community will be determined by municipal tax base (as measured by equalized assessment) and population to calculate a base cost. Communities will also be eligible for other subsidies that consider other factors that may affect local policing costs.
Hok, who also sits as a councilor for Cypress County, said the county council will be addressing this as they discuss their upcoming budget.
“We’ve discussed a bit already and it will be coming up in our budgetary talks and there will be some tightening of the belt. We all know that no matter where the money is coming from, it is taxpayer paying for it,” he said. "We don’t know the exact number yet, but when you’re dealing with the safety of our residents, that is our main concern.”
These additional investments to current PPSA up to April 1, 2024 will amount$286,605,021. The Government of Alberta contribution is slated at $200,623,515 and the Government of Canada's contribution will be $85,981,506. additional investments will go towards more frontline resources.
The change to the funding model comes as good news to Barry Morishita, president of the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association (AUMA).
“AUMA has long advocated for a more equitable police-funding model to address RCMP vacancies and the rising costs of policing while improving community safety. We're pleased to see action on this critical priority by the provincial government, as safe and healthy municipalities build strong communities and a stronger Alberta. Further consultation is critical to supporting local governments with the policing resources they need, and we look forward to actively contributing to the Alberta Police Advisory Board,” said Morishita in a press statement. Morishita is also mayor of Brooks.
In late 2017 and early 2018, the AUMA approached municipal leaders about reviewing the current funding model and in a letter to stakeholders had stated the AUMA believed all municipalities regardless of size should contribute to policing costs and the province should establish an equitable funding formula based on population and property assessment.
Al Kenmore, president of Rural Municipalities of Alberta issued the following statement about the announcement:
“Rural Municipalities of Alberta appreciates the Government of Alberta’s willingness to consult on this issue, and as a result of input from RMA and rural municipalities, implement a phased-in police costing model. Rural crime has been an ongoing issue in Alberta in recent years, and rural municipalities recognize they need to share in the costs of the solutions to support safer communities. Absorbing additional policing costs will be a significant challenge for rural municipalities given the current economic environment and RMA continues to be concerned about the use of equalized assessment in the calculations of amounts paid, however a reduction in the weighting of equalized assessment based on consultation is appreciated. RMA is looking forward to participating on the Alberta Police Advisory Board to inform how additional funding will be reinvested to improve service standards to the rural and remote municipalities and how municipalities can have increased local input into monitoring the service deliverables as compared to cost increases."
The province is also creating a new Alberta Police Advisory Board, where municipal leadership will have a seat at the table, working in collaboration with law enforcement to ensure local needs are heard and implemented. This new governance mechanism will ensure that policing is in line with the priorities of those they are protecting.
For the RCMP, the investment means more officers on the ground, working to protect rural Albertans.
“The Government of Alberta has made an unprecedented investment in their police service, and we are ready to deliver on that commitment. The funding model announced will allow the Alberta RCMP to put additional resources where they are needed most immediately – on the frontline in your detachments, protecting your backyards and your farmyards, pushing back crime in a sophisticated and focused manner,” said Curtis Zablocki, Deputy Commissioner, RCMP.
