This Victoria Day long weekend, from May 21 - 24, Alberta RCMP removed 121 impaired drivers from our provincial roadways. In participation of National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day on Saturday, RCMP were out patrolling the highways and apprehending motorists under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Sixty-one motorists received Immediate Roadside Sanction (IRS) FAILs for driving with blood alcohol concentrations of .08 or greater. It was the second or even third FAIL occurrence for six of these individuals. Twenty-five drivers received IRS WARNs with blood alcohol concentrations of 0.05 to 0.079. As well, 23 motorists holding GDL licences were issued suspensions and vehicle seizures due to having blood alcohol concentrations greater than zero.
Albertans made several 911 calls to the RCMP to report possible impaired driving. Nine of these calls resulted in the drivers being processed for impaired driving. One call resulted in officers calling for an ambulance, as the motorist was not impaired but rather having a medical episode.
Traffic notables:
St. Paul – Traffic Services observed a driver known to be on a five-year Canada-wide criminal driving prohibition. After initiating a vehicle stop, the driver was found to have eight outstanding warrants and was driving impaired.
Rocky Mountain House – A vehicle check stop in Nordegg located a GDL driver who had been drinking. The driver was issued an IRS ZERO: Novice, receiving a 30-day licence suspension and seven-day vehicle seizure.
Whitecourt – A motorist was stopped for travelling 136 km/h in 110 km/h zone. The driver was subject to a mandatory alcohol screening and received an IRS CAUTION. This resulted in a three-day licence suspension and vehicle seizure, as well as a $300 fine and the $220 speeding ticket.
Brooks – An impaired driver was reported to be travelling the wrong way on the Trans-Canada Highway. RCMP were able to locate the vehicle before anything tragic occurred.
