On June 22, shortly after 5 p.m., Gleichen RCMP were dispatched to an assault that was occurring in the area of Main Street and 4 Avenue in Gleichen. EMS attended and an adult male was pronounced deceased at the scene.
RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken carriage of the investigation as the death has been deemed as suspicious. An autopsy is being conducted today at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Calgary.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to please contact Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3923 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store."
An update will be provided when more information becomes available.
