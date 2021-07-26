On July 20, 2021, at 8 p.m., Crowsnest Pass RCMP received a report from Alberta Fish and Wildlife of possible human remains that were located in a rural area.
Crowsnest Pass RCMP members attended and located what appeared to be human remains. As a result, Alberta RCMP Major Crimes attended along with RCMP Forensic Identification Services to examine the scene.
Further investigation has resulted in the identification of the deceased as 35-year-old Lane Tail Feathers, who was reported as missing since June 20, 2021. This death is being treated as suspicious and Alberta RCMP Major Crimes have taken over carriage of this investigation.
An update will be provided when further information is available.
