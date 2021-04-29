The Alberta RCMP encourages motorists to use caution while driving on provincial highways this Saturday, May 1, as thousands of volunteers participate in Alberta Transportation’s 45th Annual Highway Cleanup from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Every year, volunteers from various youth groups and clubs spend the day walking alongside our roadways picking up trash and litter as a means of raising funds for their organizations or chosen charities.
The Alberta RCMP asks motorists to slow down in marked cleanup areas and to be aware of the added foot-traffic. The RCMP will also increase patrols across provincial highways to enforce traffic safety and prevent speeding in these areas.
For more traffic safety information, follow us on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta.
