The Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) has received approval from the Government of Alberta to restart the 2020-21 Season under the protocols of a comprehensive Return to Play Plan.
Players, coaches and support staff are currently self-isolating in preparation for Training Camp, which is scheduled to begin at the start of March. Competition will also begin in March and include game play exclusively on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through to the end of May.
“We are grateful for the guidance provided by Alberta Health Services and our Chief Medical Officer in developing the protocols required to safely resume the season for our athletes,” said AJHL Commissioner Ryan Bartoshyk.
“Thank you to the Government of Alberta for the opportunity to allow our athletes to develop and excel here in Alberta, and to all 15 AJHL teams for the significant dedication to your players and communities across the province.”
AJHL teams have committed to utilizing private PCR testing through DynaLIFE on a weekly basis throughout the remainder of the season as well as twice before commencing Training Camp. DynaLIFE testing was used by the NHL during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs and by the IIHF for the 2021 World Junior Championship in Edmonton, AB.
Following the results of two negative COVID-19 tests, and assurance that individuals are asymptomatic as per the SureHire Risk Assessment Program, team members will proceed to team activity at Training Camp. If a member of the AJHL cohort - players or staff - test positive for COVID-19 at any point in the season, the team will be required to isolate and suspend all in-person team activities for 14 days.
Enhanced daily screening for all AJHL players and team staff will be monitored through the SureHire Risk Assessment App. Teams will be diligent in following the Government of Alberta’s COVID-19 Public Health Guidelines in order to best protect themselves and our AJHL communities.
Spectators are not currently permitted at AJHL games due to provincial restrictions; however, all games will be broadcast on HockeyTV.
The AJHL completed over 80 games in the opening months of the 2020-21 season before the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a pause. An updated League Schedule and a list of participating teams will be announced shortly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.