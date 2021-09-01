On August 26th, Alberta Gaming and Liquor, Wheatland Fire and local Health Inspectors conducted premise checks on the Gleichen Hotel and Liquor Store.
In follow up to this inspection, Wheatland Fire Services issued an order (today) for both businesses to be closed immediately until compliance is met.
With the closure of this establishment, there are real health concerns for persons with alcohol dependency and substance abuse issues. Police are requesting responsible business owners in the area to refrain from selling like intoxicating substances such as hand sanitizer, rubbing alcohol, aerosol etc. without proper judgement.
These substances can cause significant health risks if consumed.
The Gleichen RCMP will endeavor to work with Siksika Health and Addiction Services on any Community based strategy that reduces public harm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.