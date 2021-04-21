The Alberta Environmental Network has been around for 40 years.
Its initial role was to work with the provincial government in helping put together stakeholder committees, when they were seeking advice on various projects and issues.
According to Natalie Odd, Executive Director, Alberta Environment Network says the government looked to the AEN to provide lists of candidates to sit on those stakeholder committees.
However, recent times and attitudes have changed and now the AEN is helping other group
Odd says the revised coal policy and the Defend our Parks campaign with the delisting and closing of some parks has changed all of that.
“It won’t surprise you that we would prefer not to be spending our time fighting the government on park closures and fighting against coal mining in fragile areas of the Rocky Mountain. We would prefer not to be spending our time and resources doing that,” explains Odd in a phone interview. “However, we are also organizing very effective and mobilizing very effectively. (It seems like) the more the government makes decisions, it unifies and galvanizes so many diverse groups, it actually helps us to organize and mobilize. Following on the parks’ issue, we are now prepared to organize and mobilize. We learned a lot from the parks issue that we can apply to the (coal) issue. There’s even an a larger, more diverse, more highly-engaged group fighting the coal (issue).”
Odd says they continue to work with government on those stakeholder committees. She says a couple of the really important ones for AEN are the Alberta Water Council and the Clear Air Strategic Alliance. She explains the Alberta Environmental Network is a grassroots organization made up of Alberta-based environmental groups and individual Albertans who are not necessarily a member of an environmental group, but are highly-engaged and have a lot of knowledge in a particular area. Adding that people come together because they are concerned about a wide range of issues ranging from biodiversity to water to climate change. She says concerned Albertans can come together and examine and take action on these issues.
“Our work has changed over the last few years, because until last year, the network wasn’t taking public positions on issues. We were supporting our members and their work that they did as Alberta Environment Network,” Odd explains. “That changed last year when the provincial government decided to close and delist 175 provincial parks and this definitely shifted our approach. We were deeply concerned abut that government decision. We had a very public campaign in partnership with CPAWS (Northern and Southern Alberta). We really took a very public position on that. The vast majority of Albertans did not want their parks to be delisted or closed or unprotected. We really had the vast majority of Albertans behind that.
“While that campaign was happening, the whole issue emerged with the coal mining. The coal policy was listed in June of 2020 so we were also contending with that. Our members unanimously are opposed to this coal mining of the Eastern Slopes of the Rocky Mountains so again we are taking a public position on this issue to stop the coal mining. There is very firm common ground amongst all the groups that are opposed to the coal mining. You have farmers, ranchers, municipalities, grassroots indigenous communities, recreationists, conservationists — we are all aligned with our concern and opposition to the coal mines in the Eastern Slopes of the Rocky Mountains. I never have seen such a high level of collaboration amongst these groups on a single issue. I would say this is unprecedented.”
Those living in Southern Alberta are very in tuned to the high value of water to their life to their livelihoods, Odd explains it is an incredible human feat to what irrigation has used in that sector of the province. To be able to farm is no small feat as the south is an area susceptible to drought. Farmers are able to thrive because of the ingenuity they have applied to irrigation. She says that any given year, there could be very low water flow and precipitation. Obviously it is a concern for many industries.
“You have ranching down there, 40 per cent of Canada’s beef cattle is in that area and all of Alberta GDP comes from irrigation, a billion dollars alone from the Oldman River Basin. What we are hearing is that the provincial government is proposing to change the water allocation regime. It is something that people have been able to rely on being consistent and predictable,” says Odd. “The provincial government is shifting that — a massive shift for industrial use: from 14 per cent to 64 per cent. Very large increase, that is extremely worrying. Not a guarantee for any particular water flow to that watershed. The coal mining industry is a water hogs. I would put forth that there is not enough water, to introduce these thirsty coal mining companies, it makes no sense. It is incredibly high risk to the industries already there in (southern) Alberta. The government is weighing the interests of the coal industry against the established industries of agriculture, ranching, tourism. Tourism in Alberta is $8 billion. The Rocky Mountains are the Crown Jewels, why would we want to ruin them?”
The “government wasn’t bending over backwards” to inform the municipalities or the public about what was going to happen regarding coal mining Odd says. She notes the policy was “listed very quietly without any public consultation;” normally she says a decision of this magnitude the government would have undertaken public consultation with municipalities as well as with many other groups.
One aspect not talked about is that the environmental impact, not only because of the quantity of water but the chemical properties left behind such as selenium.
“Selenium is a naturally occurring element but it doesn’t take much to become toxic. We don’t have to look far just across into B.C with the Elk Valley and the ongoing contamination of the Elk Valley,” says Odd. “They are putting in hundreds of millions of dollars trying to solve this issue. They have not been able to and it is on going. It has crossed over into the States. If the company cannot remediate or fix this it really puts into question why we would even contemplate bringing this problem into the Rockies.
“You cannot get around it, without water, you don’t have life, let alone an economy. We cannot poison our water and that’s why everyone is on common ground on this. We need to keep it clean and need to keep it flowing.”
It did take a while for people to organize enough, to communicate with their municipalities because of so many other things to contend with with other government decisions and the pandemic.
“Even for us (Alberta Environmental Network), we were putting a lot of resources into stopping the closures of provincial parks so it took us time to get to turn our attention to the coal issue,” says the AEN executive director. “You have Covid happening and a lot of economic issues people are dealing with so it takes a little while for this information to surface, but once it has surfaced, you have 28 municipalities having expressed concern to the provincial governments and our four major cities amongst those. It may have taken a little while but it did get there.”
And since then, it has been what she has described as an amazing combination of teamwork and exchange of knowledge and expertise in some many area.
“It is quite incredible. The coal issue and this happened with parks too, this brought together groups which never had cause to work together previously. We all have our own interests. It gives us common ground, a common serious concern and threat,” she states. “It is really fascinating. I would have never predicted that early last year, we would have come to gather to battle the closure of parks, nor would I have expected to battle coal mining in the Rocky Mountain Slopes that have almost been protected for 50 years that Albertans wanted to still have protected, we have not predicted we would have to come together to fight this.
“I will say that with the Defend Our Parks issue, this crosses all political backgrounds and everyone is so focused on the specific issues around this action by the government. We are just focused on what we can do to inform the largest number of Albertans possible. There’s still people who don’t know that there’s coal exploration happening in these sensitive areas, we are all very focused on working together… people are pouring into volunteer and a lot of times those are people who have never joined a campaign before that they are stepping up to do this because they are so concerned. It is not only organizations but it is individual Albertans who want to engage in a way they have never done before.”
