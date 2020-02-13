At the moment, home care, supportive living and long-term care is governed by its own legislation, but the government is establishing a committee to review this.
Current continuing care legislation dates back to 1985 and includes six acts, six regulations and three standards.
The review will contribute to Alberta’s first comprehensive continuing care legislation and is expected to be tabled in 2021.
Albertans and key stakeholders, including home care providers, facility operators and seniors’ organizations, will be asked to contribute on topics such as standards for health, personal and accommodation services, operators’ compliance with licensing requirements and standards, options for health-care practitioners so they can work to their full scope of practice, eligibility requirements across continuing care, clarity of roles and responsibilities between government, Alberta Health Services and other partners to reduce overlap and duplication.
Home care provides health and personal services to individuals in their own homes (single family homes, apartments, condominiums, lodges) and communities.
Designated supportive living provides accommodation, meals, and some health supports while still allowing residents to live independently in a home environment.
Long-term care includes nursing homes and auxiliary hospitals to provide care for people with complex medical needs who are unable to remain at home or in a supportive living facility.
There are nearly 27,000 publicly-funded facility-based continuing care spaces in Alberta and more than 127,000 Albertans received home care services in 2018-19.
