On Oct. 6, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was directed to investigate the detention of a 72-year-old man who died the previous day following his release from cells at the Fort MacLeod RCMP detachment.
On Oct. 4, Fort MacLeod RCMP responded to a call regarding an unconscious man lying on the sidewalk in front of the Fort Macleod Public Library, where a group had been consuming intoxicants throughout the evening. The man was transported by ambulance to the Fort MacLeod hospital for examination. He exhibited signs of intoxication, and indicated to staff that he was diabetic and suffering from pneumonia. Following the examination, the man was medically cleared. Hospital staff contacted the RCMP, who picked up the man without incident.
As the man was still intoxicated and RCMP were unsuccessful in placing him in the care of a family member, he was lodged at the Fort MacLeod RCMP Detachment until he was believed to have recovered sufficient capacity that he could be safely released.
The next day, at about 8:05 a.m., the man was released. At his request, RCMP transported him to the residence of a family member, where he was left in the company of an adult male relative.
Later that same day, at about 9:53 p.m., Fort MacLeod RCMP were called to that same residence in response to a report of a death. The 72-year-old man was found deceased inside the residence. An autopsy conducted on Oct. 6 revealed no physical trauma on the man’s body.
ASIRT investigators are asking anyone who was present outside the Fort MacLeod Public Library on Oct. 4 between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. to contact ASIRT at 403-592-4306.
As ASIRT’s investigation is underway, no further information will be released at this time.
ASIRT’s mandate is to effectively, independently and objectively investigate incidents involving Alberta’s police that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.
AISRT looking for witnesses with investigation of the detention of man who died following release from Fort MacLeod RCMP
