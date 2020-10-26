Alberta Health Services is responding to the wildcat strike occuring at locations across the province. Here is the offocial statement
"Alberta Health Services (AHS) is responding quickly to illegal strike action by Alberta Union of Provincial Employees staff at various sites across the province.
We are doing all we can to address any interruptions to patient care caused by this illegal job action. Our focus is on ensuring patients continue to receive the care and treatment they need.
AHS is enacting contingency plans to redeploy non-union staff, including managers, wherever possible to cover for missing staff. AHS is monitoring the situation closely to try to mitigate patient care interruptions.
However, as a direct result of this illegal job action, some surgeries and ambulatory care clinics are being postponed. Patients will be contacted directly if their appointments are affected. Visitors may be limited at some sites depending on the level of strike action.
We have reached out to staff to ask them to return to work and end the illegal strike. AHS has made an application to the Labour Relations Board today to formally ask the board to direct the affected employees back to work.
"All AHS sites remain open."
