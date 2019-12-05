Alberta Health Services (AHS) launched its Toys for Tickets campaign Dec. 4, which gives people who’ve recently received an AHS-issued parking ticket an opportunity to donate a new unwrapped toy rather than paying their fine.
“The campaign was so successful last year in Calgary and Edmonton that we decided to expand it this holiday season across the province, including at both the Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge and the Medicine Hat Regional Hospital,” says Michael Stanford, Executive Director of Capital Management, South Zone. “In keeping with the spirit of the holiday season, we felt this is a good way to give back and make some of our patients’ time in hospital a little brighter.”
Parking Services will be accepting toy donations as an alternative to paying for tickets issued between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30. Toys should be in the original packaging, and for ages newborn to 17 years. Value of each toy must be at least $25. The toys will be donated to the Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation and Medicine Hat & District Health Foundation and given to children in hospital in each city. Toys will be accepted until Dec. 13 at any AHS parking office.
Recommended donations include books, art supplies, science kits, electronics, headphones, Lego sets, portable DVD players, rattles, baby toys, journals, activity books, crayons, colouring books, and gift cards for grocery stores and restaurants (for families).
Visit the AHS website for AHS parking office hours and locations in Lethbridge and Medicine Hat, as well as for information on the Toys for Tickets campaign.
Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.
