(A notice from Alberta Health Services Wednesday morning):
"BROOKS – Alberta Health Services (AHS) is in the process of notifying individuals potentially exposed to a confirmed case of tuberculosis (TB) in the South Zone.
Notification letters are part of the standard TB exposure followup and include information on standard TB assessment, screening and treatment, if required.
The exposure occurred in a school setting and presents no risk to the general public. AHS is informing the public about followup actions as a matter of transparency.
Only those who receive notification letters from AHS are considered exposed to this case.
The AHS TB Services and Communicable Disease Control teams, together with the South Zone Medical Officer of Health, are working to manage the followup screening that is routine in response to any potential exposure to a case of active infectious TB.
To protect patient confidentiality, no further case-specific details will be released by AHS, including the name of the school in which the exposure took place.
For general information on TB, please click here. Anyone with questions can call Health Link 24/7 at 811.
"Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.