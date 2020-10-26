Starting today, Alberta Health Services (AHS) will engage event organizers in the process of notifying contacts exposed to COVID-19 at an event.
When AHS identifies a positive case that attended an event with 10 or more participants, AHS will notify the organizer of the event, and provide that organizer with written notification that the organizer will be directed to send to all event attendees, by email, within 24 hours.
This change will improve the efficiency of the close contact notification process for events that pose a risk of rapid spread of illness, such as sports tournaments, weddings, church socials and other gatherings of 10 or more people.
Previously, AHS has been contacting all affected event attendees by phone. Where email addresses are not available or notification by the event organizer is not possible, AHS will continue to make those phone calls. AHS will also continue to directly notify close contacts of cases who were exposed outside of any event.
AHS appreciates the support of all Albertans in managing the risk of spread associated with these events. Albertans are encouraged to continue limiting their social engagements, and follow all public health measures when interacting with other Albertans.
As always, Albertans who have symptoms of COVID-19 are reminded to self-isolate immediately, and visit www.ahs.ca/covid to complete a self-assessment and book an appointment for COVID-19 testing.
To ensure event organizers are aware of risks, and are taking proactive steps to protect event attendees, AHS has established a new webpage containing pre- and post-event checklists, and other supports: www.ahs.ca/events.
For more information on the COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta, all Albertans can visit www.ahs.ca/covid.
Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.
