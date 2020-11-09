As Remembrance Day approaches, Annae Jones, a War Amps Regional Representative for Alberta, recently paused for a moment of silence at the cenotaph in Lethbridge to pay tribute to the late Dave Ingram. Mr. Ingram, of Edmonton, enlisted with the Canadian Army in March 1941, serving with the Edmonton Fusiliers and the Royal Regina Rifles.
He was posted to England in March 1943 and later landed in Normandy, France, on D-Day. In June 1944, he was injured by a landmine while on sniper patrol in France and lost his left leg above the knee, as well as part of his right heel. Mr. Ingram passed away in 2004. It was war amputee veterans who founded The War Amps which has been making a difference in the lives of amputees, like Annae, for more than 100 years.
Dave Ingram’s bio can be found here: https://waramps.ca/about-us/our-war-amputee-members/david-ingram/
