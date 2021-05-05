Participate in the 8th Annual Move for Mental Health Fun Run/Walk! Community Coming Together (CCT) is hosting their annual Move for Mental Health Fun Run/Walk ONLINE!
Due to COVID-19, CCT is unable to hold the event in the same way they have previously, but the event will still be held online. You can “attend” the event anytime between May 2-8.
This is a FREE event to kick off Mental Health Week and to bring awareness and begin conversations around mental health. Simply register for free at www.MoveForMH.eventbrite.ca and commit to Move for Mental Health (walk, run, bike, roller blade, roll your wheelchair, dance, etc.) any time from May 2-8, for any distance you are comfortable doing.
There are lots of ways you can participate in the event this year. Here are just a few ideas and check out our event website to get the most up-to-date information: www.Move4MH.weebly.com:
- Wear the colour green (the colour of mental health awareness).
- May 5 is Hats on for Mental Health day. Take this opportunity to wear your silliest hat!
- Wear our run bibs to feel like you're in a real race! Simply print at home on plain paper & attach the bibs using safety pins. You can find the bibs at www.move4mh.weebly.com/how-can-i-participate
- Post photos of your activity to our social media using #Move4MH2021. Tell us what motivated you to participate, or what you do to look after your mental wellness.
- Take your M4MH to one of the many great trails in Medicine Hat (or in your own community). See the map & checklist on our website to discover some new trails or enjoy your favourites. (www.move4mh.weebly.com/how-can-i-participate)
- Visit our M4MH website for updated information on our event and to check out where in the world people are participating in M4MH. (www.Move4MH.weebly.com).
To register, visit www.MoveforMH.eventbrite.ca
For more information, contact Patti Wagman, CCT Program Manager at 403-580-0147 or visit our event website: www.move4MH.weebly.com. Community Coming Together is a mental health capacity building project that aims to promote mental wellness within the Medicine Hat Catholic Board of Education schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.