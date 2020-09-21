National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron (408 THS) will be conducting training at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Suffield and the surrounding area until Friday, Oct. 2. Exercise GANDER WARRIOR 2020 will deliver realistic and complex training missions that will enhance and refine 408 Squadron’s core tactical skills necessary to operate in a modern, mobile, and austere battle space.
Members of the public can expect to see CH-146 Griffon helicopters operating from and in vicinity of CFB Suffield. Low-flying aircraft will be limited to an area north of the Base, extending as far north as the Red Deer River. Aircraft will not be landing or refuelling in the low-flying area. Any flying outside the designated tactical low-flying area will conform with standard aviation regulations of 500 feet above ground and 1,000 feet above populated areas.
Flying will occur daily between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; no night flying will take place. Weapons will not be employed during the exercise. Upon conclusion of the exercise on Oct. 2, 15 to 20 military-patterned vehicles will be conducting a road move back to CFB Edmonton, divided in smaller convoys of five vehicles.
Members of the public can be assured that COVID-19 mitigation measures will be respected during Exercise GANDER WARRIOR 2020. 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron appreciate the support of the people of Alberta as they continue to train to support Canadians’ needs domestically and abroad.
408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron is co-located with 1 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group at the 3rd Canadian Division Support Base, Edmonton. Equipped with CH-146 Griffons, the squadron’s primary role is Tactical Aviation support to the Canadian Army and other government departments.
More information about 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron and their role is available at: http://www.rcaf-arc.forces.gc.ca/en/squadron/408-squadron.page
