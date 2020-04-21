The Medicine Hat Exhibition & Stampede Queen committee has decided on the fate of the Queen competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Queen competition planned to open entries on April 1, although with the current situation in the world, we have decided not to hold the Queen competition in 2020. Conducting A Queen competition requires significant planning and preparations, the committee feels it would not be consistent with Alberta Health’s instructions to stay home if we continued with the events surrounding the competition.
Our committee have identified that most of the events our current royalty would usually attend have either been postponed or cancelled. The committee would like to provide the Stampede Queen, Rayelle and Stampede Princess, Dionne with the opportunity to experience their reign as others before them have. Rayelle and Dionne will continue with their reign until we open the Queen competition in 2021.
Alberta Health Services encourages all Albertans to visit alberta.ca/COVID-19 for the latest information, guidance and resources.
We wish to thank the community and our patrons for their understanding. We will keep the community updated as the situation continues to develop.
