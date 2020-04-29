The Medicine Hat Exhibition & Stampede July events will not take place.
The Board of Directors regrets to announce that the 2020 edition of the Medicine Hat Exhibition & Stampede will not be held due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Chief Medical Officer of Health Alberta has placed restrictions on gatherings prohibiting more than 15 people for an undetermined amount of time. This is an important directive by medical officials, which the Medicine Hat Exhibition & Stampede takes seriously to help prevent the spread of the virus.
“The health of our City and Community comes first, and we support the health care professionals and front-line workers who are bravely looking after us in this time of crisis” says Stampede President, Rick Ebel.
At this time the Board is working with the World Professional Chuckwagon Association to reschedule this year’s races to June of 2021.
The pandemic is a dynamic situation, the Board of Directors are continuing to work on arrangements to offer alternatives to ticket holders for Stampede events and will make further announcements shortly on these matters.
The loss of these annual events will be difficult since they are an important part of the annual income for many individuals, businesses and charitable organizations. Let’s consider this an investment in our future and encourage the community spirit and optimism that strengthened previous generations to deal with adversity over the years. The values of our western heritage will prevail and make Stampede events in the future bigger and better than ever. The hard work of over 500 volunteers devoting their efforts on 35 committees is evidence of that enduring community spirit. The Medicine Hat Exhibition and Stampede deeply values their commitment, and, as always, will depend heavily on their resolve for success in the future.
Alberta Health Services encourages all Albertans to visit alberta.ca/COVID-19 for the latest information, guidance and resources.
