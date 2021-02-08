11th Annual CRHF Annual Care from the Heart Radio-a-thon is Hitting the Airwaves this Thursday.
On Thursday, February 11th, the 11th annual Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation Care from the Heart Day Radio-a-thon will run from 7 am to 6 pm. Throughout the day, southwest Alberta radio stations chat on-air with frontline workers, administrators of the hospital, and patients to share personal stories of the impact that donations made to the CRH Foundation.
According to Executive Director, Jason VandenHoek, Care from the Heart Day continues to be a success because of the generous citizens of Southern Alberta.
“Care from the Heart Day offers our community the opportunity to support the Chinook Regional Hospital. Funds donated to the Foundation touch almost every area of the Chinook Regional Hospital and impact thousands of patient’s lives every day.”
100% of the funds raised by the Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation stay right here in Lethbridge and will be used in part to fund strategically identified equipment, programs and educational opportunities for our local hospital and health care professionals, helping bring the best of care close to home.
If the ongoing battle with COVID-19 has taught us anything, it is of the importance of having a well-equipped hospital staffed with dedicated front-line workers. Donations to the Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation have ensured this is the case.
The funds raised in one day help the Chinook Regional Hospital provide outstanding care throughout the year. Since the very first Radio-a-thon over a decade ago, we can proudly share that over $2,300,000 has been raised.
Once again, at the helm of the Care from the Heart Radio-a-thon will be Bob Balog, Honorary Chair. “The Balog family, just like yours, has benefited from the exceptional staff and expertise of the Chinook Regional Hospital. We, like so many of you, have been treated with great compassion and had wonderful care right here in Lethbridge. We are so proud of how our hospital has responded to the ongoing pandemic situation and I am honoured to be asked to help ensure this level of service in our community will continue.”
Donations can be made on February 11th by calling (403) 388-6001 or by visiting our website.
Please note that in-person donations will not be permitted this year due to visitor restrictions at the Chinook Regional Hospital.
For more information on Care from the Heart Radio-a-thon, please visit our website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.