On Jan. 13, at approximately 11 a.m., Redcliff RCMP responded to a report of a deceased male located on a rural road south of Medicine Hat and east of Highway 3. Responding RCMP determined that the death was suspicious and the Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.
RCMP members, including the Forensic Identification Section, remain on scene to conduct an examination.
An autopsy of the male is scheduled for Jan. 15, 2020. No further information is available. The RCMP will provide an update when further information becomes available.
