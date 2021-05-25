The RCMP’s Major Crime Unit (MCU) and Fort MacLeod RCMP are investigating the suspicious death of an adult male.
On May 24, at 2:24 a.m., Fort MacLeod RCMP responded to the report of an injured male at a residence in Fort MacLeod. Police located a male with injuries and attempted life saving measures until emergency services arrived. The male was declared deceased on scene.
MCU have now assumed carriage of the police investigation which is in its preliminary stages. An autopsy will be conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Calgary this week.
RCMP is looking for any dash camera footage/video surveillance of any activity on 1 Avenue and surrounding area in Fort MacLeod, Alta. around the time of the reported incident.
No further information is available at this time.
If you have any formation regarding this incident, please contact Fort MacLeod RCMP at 403-553-4406 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
