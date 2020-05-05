The government is investing in highway safety to create 600 jobs in southern Alberta. Supported projects include highway and bridge maintenance, as well as pothole repairs.
These projects are part of the $2 billion that government announced on April 9 to get Alberta back to work.
“Southern Alberta faces the same serious economic challenges as communities across our province. These road and bridge projects will provide hundreds of jobs for southern Albertans while maintaining the critical infrastructure that helps get groceries, food and fuel where it needs to be and connects us with our largest trading partner. We are taking action across our province to get Albertans back to work and our economy back on track.” stated Ric McIver, Minister of Transportation in a press release.
The projects that are part of this investment are shovel-ready, so Albertans can get to work as quickly as possible. Further projects will be identified over the next few months.
Some of the road and bridge repair projects in southern Alberta include:
• Intersection improvements at Highways 1 and 3.
• Bridge replacement on Highway 560 near Langdon.
• LED lighting retrofit in Medicine Hat.
• 19 kilometres of repaving on Highway 1, between Highways 36 and 875.
• 22 kilometres of repaving on Highway 1, between Highway 561 and Highway 901.
• 30 kilometres of repaving on Highway 21, between Highway 1 and Rockyford.
• 17 kilometres of repaving on Highway 22, between Highway 541 and the Town of Black Diamond.
• 12 kilometres of repaving on Highway 550, between Rosemary and Highway 36.
• Roundabout at Highway 566 and Range Road 11.
• Seven kilometres of grade widening on Highway 817 between Highways 24 and 901.
• Bridge deck rehabilitation on the South Saskatchewan River bridge on eastbound Highway 1.
In addition, $60 million is available provincewide to repair potholes and complete critical safety measures.
By investing in the critical infrastructure that keeps our supply lines strong, southern Alberta will see jobs created when they are desperately needed, while ensuring access to our trading partners and future economic opportunities.
Quick facts
•Alberta has a vast provincial highway network that includes more than 31,400 kilometres of highways (equivalent to nearly 64,000 lane kilometres), of which:
◦almost 28,000 kilometres are paved roads
◦almost 2,500 kilometres are four- and six-lane divided highways
•The provincial highway network includes almost 4,600 bridge structures, including bridges, overpasses and large-size culverts.
•Alberta Transportation paves about 900 kilometres of highway every year and rehabilitates or replaces about 50 bridges.
