AFSC has extended the purchase deadline for Western Livestock Price Insurance Program (WLPIP) calf insurance until June 18, 2020 and with the recent cattle market volatility, Alberta Beef Producers (ABP) is strongly encouraging producers to consider purchasing insurance to protect prices in the fall. Producers should be monitoring premiums and coverage levels for both calf and feeder insurance.
WLPIP is a risk management tool that began as a producer-driven initiative that was developed under ABP’s guidance to help Alberta cattle producers manage price and basis risk. More information on WLPIP, including premiums and settlement prices, can be found on the WLPIP website (https://wlpip.ca) or through AFSC (https://afsc.ca)
Last week, ABP formally requested that the Government of Alberta expand its financial support for cattle producers to include the cow calf and backgrounding sectors. We have submitted a funding proposal for cow calf and backgrounding support through the government, similar to the amount provided for the Feed Cost Offset Program, to reduce WLPIP premiums on contracts for calves and feeder cattle.
We are waiting for a response from our provincial government and we encourage producers to contact their MLA’s and express their support for the proposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.