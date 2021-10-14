The Canadian Agricultural Safety Association is hosting its annual conference this October, bringing together experts in farm safety and health to discuss issues that impact farmers, farm families, farm workers and farming communities across Canada.
The conference will focus on Changing Behaviours, Emergency Preparedness and Culture Change. On day one of the conference speakers will discuss the cultural dimensions of agricultural safety, barriers to behaviour change and how to collaborate and influence through leadership. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions during the moderated discussion panel.
Day two will start out with discussions on emergencies, including emergency preparedness, a look at STARS rural emergency responses, a program highlight involving firefighters delivering agriculture safety and health and CASA’s adaptation of this program. Day two rounds out with an afternoon dedicated to culture change. Speakers will talk about what farmers are saying about safety and health culture, what organizations are doing to make safety a value and finally how risk on the farm impacts culture and how this information can lead to a new thinking about farm health and safety.
“By focusing on behaviours, emergencies and culture, CASA is working on bringing more knowledge on issues that have immediate and serious impacts on farm operations,” says Andrea Lear, CASA’s Chief Executive Officer. “The experts presenting at the conference are leaders in their fields and will give participants a unique understanding and insight on farm safety and health issues.”
The conference will be a virtual, two-day event. TC Energy is the presenting sponsor.
“Nothing matters more to us at TC Energy than safety. We operate extensive facilities across Canadian farmland and the safe operation of those facilities is critically important to us,” shares TC Energy’s Vice-President, Safety and Operational Excellence, Wendy West. “We’re proud to sponsor the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association’s Safety is our Standard virtual conference to promote and foster safety across Canadian farmlands and in the communities where we live and work.”
For more information, including agenda, biographies and to register for “Safety is our Standard” virtual conference, visit https://www.casa-acsa.ca/en/annual-conference-2021/.
