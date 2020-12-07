Redcliff RCMP are reporting in relation to the collision involving cattle which took place on December 6 on the Trans Canada highway between Brooks and Medicine Hat, there are 2 bulls remain unaccounted for following the investigation.
The cattle which survived are being looked after by local residents, and one residence received information that not all of the animals have been located.
If anyone sees these animals, they are requested to call Redcliff RCMP at (403)548-2288 or Cypress County at (403)526-2888.
