The Swift Current & District Chamber of Commerce hosted the 6th Annual Farmer Appreciation Night at the Living Sky Casino Event Centre, Feb. 28.
The Chamber organizes this event to recognize and celebrate the important contribution of the farming community to the area's economy. The guest speaker at the event was Regina professional storm chaser Greg Johnson, who has been featured in the television show Tornado Hunters.
The supper event included a live auction with a variety of items donated by local businesses. The live auction raised over $4,600 for the Agriculture in the Classroom program, which connects children to agriculture through hands-on learning. There are currently 33 schools in southwest Saskatchewan participating in this program.
