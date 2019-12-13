Ten 4-H Dairy Clubs across Canada were recently awarded The Saputo and Armstrong Cheese 4-H Dairy Club Fund opportunity for the very first time.
“By removing financial barriers for the clubs and youth, this fund helps to support 4-H members develop their potential as the leaders of today within the dairy industry,” 4-H Canada says.
4-H says that Alberta Green Acres Dairy 4-H Club will receive $1,000 as a result of this grant. Other clubs in Canada receiving this grant are: Chatham-Kent 4-H , Ridgetown Goldfield Calf Club, Finch Lennox & Addington 4-H Goat Club, Napanee Mitchell 4-H Dairy Club, Bornholm Not Just Kidding 4-H Goat Club, St. Anns Wiarton 4-H Dairy Club, and Georgian Bluffs. Richmond 4-H Club in Quebec and Double-D 4-H Club and Oxford Landing 4-H Club in Nova Scotia will also be receiving $1,000.
“This financial support will allow 4-H clubs to offer opportunities for their members to participate in learning activities and competitions, developing their confidence and knowledge relative to this industry,” 4-H Canadan says. “This includes sending a competing team to the Royal Agricultural Fair, organizing clinics or workshops to support dairy education, and buying new equipment for the club to use.
4-H Canada, in partnership with Saputo Inc. and its brand Armstrong Cheese, provided the funding, 4-H Canada says, and clubs applying had to be registered Canadian 4-H dairy clubs (cow or goat) in good standing. 4_H Canada says that funding applications were then received online from August 1 to September 15, 2019, with funds being awarded in October 2019, as some clubs are starting up and preparing to attend competitions.
Applications, 4-H Canada says, were reviewed by a review committee of 4-H Canada staff, in collaboration with Saputo and Armstrong Cheese. Awards were made on the merit of the application, with no specific requirements regarding national representation.
“This new club funding highlights the importance of access to relevant learning opportunities in creating responsible, caring and contributing young leaders,” says Shannon Benner. CEO for 4-H Canada, says. “Together with Saputo and Armstrong Cheese, we work to advance positive youth development in Canada, by ensuring youth have the necessary tools to succeed in life-long learning.”
