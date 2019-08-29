Dr. Ron DePauw (third from right, with hat) during a visit with the wheat team at the University of Guelph in July 2019. They are standing in the university's fusarium head blight nursery and giving a thumbs down or thumbs up for different varieties of semi-dwarf wheat based on their disease resistance. From left to right, Ryan Costello, Mitra Serajazari, Nicholas Wilker, Peter Pauls, Ron DePauw, Mina Kaviani, and Willie Vanderpol.