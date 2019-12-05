Taber's Eureka Industrial Park is now home to the first cannabis and hemp premium supply chain, thanks to the Grasslands Taber Co-operative (GLTC). On Nov. 15, an official sod turning and press conference was held to make the announcement, the Town of Taber's Communications and Projects Co-ordinator Meghan Brennan noted.
Based on the Danish Food Cluster concept, the GLTC takes this idea and adapts it to the Canadian hemp, cannabis and agri-foods markets. The GLTC Premium Park will be seeded with facilities and services that include cultivation, extraction, processing and distribution on 60 acres in the Taber Eureka Industrial Subdivision. “The intent is to create a business ecosystem - where innovation within these markets is achieved through a complementary business atmosphere,” it was stated in a recent media release.
“It was a nice culmination of three-and-a-half months of hard work and working together with the town. It's nice to see it finally start to come together, even though there's a whole lot of work to be done. I think the interest that was generated was good and I think it's been fairly positive so far,” said Lindsay Blackett, chief executive officer (CEO) of Peakterra Ventures Inc.
In Eureka Park, Blackett explained, with the 60-acre parcel there's an MOU with the town that needs to be moved to a sales purchase agreement for the 60 acres. “We had a development plan approved unanimously by council on Oct. 28. That lays out about 12 acres that will be development of our own buildings. The whole reason for having this park is to have a place where people can actually produce both craft cannabis and premium-infused products.”
“It's not just cannabis and hemp producers we're trying to attract. It's people who want to get into the processing of natural products. They may use potatoes or sweet potatoes or soy bean or the multitude of cash crops - corn, wheat, hemp - that may be available in the area and high quality. And not a lot of transportation costs,” Blackett said.
Because this project is being done in conjunction with the Town of Taber, Blackett added, “We are able to move a development that would usually take two or three years in most places. To be able to hopefully move forward in the spring into construction, having buildings and hoping to have finished the first three for occupancy in July.”
But with new Health Canada rules announced in May, it means occupants can only then apply for a Health Canada licence. “Most of these businesses won't be able to operate until late 2020 or early 2021,” Blackett said.
Taber council is excited, Blackett said, because they realize land will be bought and the town will make money off of that land. “Our intention is to have that contract finalized and paid off by the end of January.”
Also, in 2021, the idea is to lease out spaces in the buildings with equipment, “Because one of the biggest barriers to entry for people in the cannabis and hemp space is the cost. All the regulatory costs and the cost of equipment and a lot of people don't know what they're doing. So it's a very risky investment to get into if you don't know what you're doing. What we offer is full turn-key bays. If you're a cultivator, you've got the equipment there and we cover power, we cover water, we have the master growers, we have the trimmers and we guarantee them a price for the product they produce because it's going to go right in the park next door,” said Blackett. Right next door, there will be an extraction facility too. “To produce the extracts and the concentrates and those various products the processors are going to need to create the gummy bears or the chocolates or cake or what artisans will need for their shampoos or lotions.” There will also be support services.
It's the idea of a co-operative without being a co-operative, Blackett said. “That's why we call it a collaborative. It's making sure we have ease of barriers of entry including financial and we make it easier from an operational standpoint for people to go ahead and do business.”
“We don't just want to take your money and just sell you a lot. We're going to help you with your product processing, branding and marketing and distribution.”
According to Blackett, the intention is to have the extraction facility up to par with regulatory certifications, which will allow products to be sold online on places such as Amazon or for those products that qualify to be sold internationally.
It's like one big mall and there's an anchor tenant that makes sure the ecosystem thrives and for it to thrive there are key components, Blackett said. The components include quality genetics, which leads to quality cultivation - which leads to quality extraction and that quality processing leads to a quality product that goes to market.
GREEN FUTURE: Grasslands Taber Collaborative CEO Lindsay Blackett (right) talks to media about the huge potential involved in the craft cannabis and hemp facility announced during a press conference.
