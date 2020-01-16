Taber Foodgrains Project 2019 raised $192,000, breaking their previous total of $185,000.
“Canadian Foodgrains bank, along with their partners, provide emergency food aid, nutrition training and agriculture practices training in third world countries all over the globe,” Jeremy Wind, Chairman of the Taber Foodgrains Project, explains.
The Project, Wind states, was started 22 years ago in 1997 by Hans Visser and Siebe Ypma. It was started to help raise funds for the Canadian Foodgrains Bank because the founders thought it was important to help alleviate world hunger. Currently, Wind says, the project is being run by a board of seven people with him serving as the chairperson.
Each season, the project organizers find a piece of land to rent and they get seed, fertilizer, crop protection products donated and then they look for people to come help with seeding, spraying, and everything else involved in harvesting. etc.
The project’s Facebook page states that the 2019 crop consists of 125 acres of wheat and straw, with different sets of acres being sponsored by various businesses throughout the area. Wind says that when it is harvest time, the project group organizes a crew of combines and trucks to come and harvest and deliver the crop.
Wind states that on harvest day, the group also hosts a barbecue, an event which is donated and run by volunteers. The event, Wind says, is usually attended by about 200 each year. 2019’s Harvest Day, according to the Taber Foodgrains Project’s Facebook page, was Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at noon just east of Purple Springs.
“At the end of the year, the money from the crop as well as cash donations we have collected go to the Canadian Foodgrains Bank,” Wind states.
According to the project’s Facebook page, the season’s crop yielded about 105bu/ac.
“The Taber Foodgrains Project really has become a community project with many Farms business and individuals helping in whatever way they can,” Wind states.
For more information on the Taber Foodgrains Project, visit: https://www.facebook.com/cdnfoodgrainstaberproject/
