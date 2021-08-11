The Swift Current Municipal RCMP are requesting for assistance from the public. Sometime between 5 p.m. on August 9 and 7:00 a.m. the following morning on the 1900 block of South Service Road West in Swift Current, an unknown person(s) hooked up to a Metal Valley Manufacturing utility trailer and drove away.
The trailer is 6’X12’ single 5,000 lb breaking axel with galvanized steel that has a rear gate and side ramps. The image shown below is an example of the trailer that was stolen.
If any you have any information about this theft, please contact Swift Current RCMP at 306-778-4870 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477
