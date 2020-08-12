More than $2.6 million in grant funding will support St. Mary River Irrigation District in managing and delivering water for irrigation in southern Alberta.
The grant is part of Alberta’s $10-million Irrigation Rehabilitation Program. This funding will ensure Alberta’s irrigation districts continue to improve water infrastructure that provides water for irrigation and agricultural operations, municipal use, recreation, wildlife and habitat enhancement.
“We appreciate the funding we’re receiving through the Irrigation Rehabilitation Program. St. Mary River Irrigation District supports a rich and varied abundance of crops, providing southern Alberta with a steady and vibrant economy even during these difficult times. This grant supports our ongoing work to deliver water more efficiently to our communities and proudly serve the farms, businesses and people in southern Alberta,” said George Lohues, board chair, St. Mary River Irrigation District.
Rehabilitation projects supported by these grants include lining unlined canals, converting canals to pipelines and more. Projects like these increase the water conveyance network’s efficiency, allowing more acres to be irrigated with the existing water allocation.
“Crumbling infrastructure on the St. Mary River network highlights the importance of on-going maintenance and rehabilitation. Alberta’s government will continue to invest in irrigation to attract value-added food processors that will create full-time jobs and expand our economy,” said Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry.
Grant Hunter, Associate Minister of Red Tape Reduction added, “Irrigation is essential to the lives and livelihoods of thousands of Albertans and the Alberta government is committed to support this important industry. This grant to St. Mary River Irrigation District will help ensure southern Albertans continue to have reliable domestic water, aquatic habitats and recreational areas.”
Started in 1969, the Irrigation Rehabilitation Program is a long-standing grant program that provides cost-shared funds to irrigation districts to rehabilitate irrigation infrastructure. Government of Alberta investments through the program are matched by districts at a ratio of 75 per cent government to 25 per cent district. St. Mary River Irrigation District is receiving $2,651,848 from the program.
