A 4-H livestock show and steer sale took place from July 1-3 as one of the in-person events during the 2021 Frontier Days lineup of activities that included both virtual programming and live events.
Eleven 4-H clubs from southwest Saskatchewan participated in the show, which was a closed event for competitors and their families only due to COVID-19 restrictions. The show concluded on July 3 with the annual 4-H steer sale, which had a new format for bidding in person or through an online auction. Below are the results from the 4-H show.
4-H Judging Competition: Cloverbud Champion – Eva Jones, Clairbank 4-H; Junior Champion – Joss Pittman, Nomads 4-H; Intermediate Champion – Kelsey Schmitz, Ernfold 4-H; Senior Champion – Lauren Buist, Burnham 4-H.
4-H Heifer Show: Champion Hereford – Joss Pittman, Nomads 4-H; Champion Angus – Hillary Sauder, Ernfold 4-H; Champion Shorthorn – Hannah Ames, Coteau Hills 4-H; Champion Charolais – Eva Jones, Clairbank 4-H; Champion McKennah Baxter – Hannah Ames, Coteau Hills 4-H; Champion Gelbvieh – Jaime Davidson, Mankota 4-H; Champion other breeds – Brayden Mayers, Clairbank 4-H; Grand Champion Heifer (overall breeds) – Joss Pittman, Nomads 4-H; Reserve Grand Champion Heifer (overall breeds) – Jaime Davidson, Mankota 4-H.
Futurity classes: Second Year Futurity – Trigg Pittman, Nomads 4-H; Third Year Futurity – Jayda Blaschuk, Ernfold 4-H.
Supreme Champion 4-H Female – Trigg Pittman, Nomads 4-H; Reserve Supreme Champion 4-H Female – Jayda Blaschuk, Ernfold 4-H.
4-H Showmanship: Cloverbud Champion – Avery Greenwood, Wymark 4-H; Junior Champion – Ryann Erickson, Coteau Hills 4-H; Intermediate Champion – Hailey Sibbald, Coteau Hills 4-H; Senior Champion – Lauren Buist, Burnham 4-H; Overall Champion Showman – Lauren Buist, Burnham 4-H.
4-H Steer Show: Champion Light Weight Division Steer – Austen Thick, Wymark 4-H; Reserve Champion Light Weight Division Steer – Eva Jones, Clairbank 4-H; Champion Intermediate Weight Division Steer – Luc Smith, Mankota 4-H; Reserve Champion Intermediate Weight Division Steer – Aspen Blake, Mankota 4-H; Champion Heavy Weight Division Steer – Trigg Pittman, Nomads 4-H; Reserve Champion Heavy Weight Division Steer – Ashton Schroeder, Grazers 4-H.
Grand Champion Steer – Trigg Pittman, Nomads 4-H, bought by Treens Packer at $2.75/lb; Reserve Grand Champion Steer – Luc Smith, Mankota 4-H, bought by Ritchie Bros Auctions at $5/lb.
4-H steer sale – 89 steers sold for an average of $2.50/lb.
