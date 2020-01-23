The Alberta government is holding engagement sessions running now until January 25 seeking input on farmer-led agricultural research. After hearing the government's commitment to move towards a new research framework, Alberta Beef Producers (ABP) collaborated with agriculture commodity boards and commissions on a White Paper, entitled A Strategic Research Proposal to the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry that was submitted to Minister Dreeshen in November.
A survey is also available online for comment until January 31, 2020.
ABP has developed key messages regarding the research strategy and encourages all producers to participate in the engagement process by completing the survey and participating in the engagement sessions. It is important that your voices are heard during this process.
• Calgary, January 24, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Strathmore, January 24, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• Oyen, January 25, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
