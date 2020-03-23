· Saskatchewan feeder steer experienced price declines over the week with price comparisons from all the weight categories from the previous week. Saskatchewan feeder steer prices declined between $25.10 per cwt and $11.07 per cwt over the week. The biggest price declines were in the 400-500 lb. feeder steer weight category; while the smallest declines in the 900+ lb. weight category. On average, Saskatchewan feeder steer prices declined by $18.07 per cwt over the week.
· Saskatchewan feeder heifer prices followed steer trends over the week. Prices ranged from a price decline of $14.40 per cwt; to a price decline of $11.60 per cwt; compared to the previous week. The largest reported price decline was in the 800+ lb. feeder heifer weight category; while the smallest price decline was in the 600-700 lb. feeder heifer weight category.
· Feeder cattle daily futures increased over the week with both limit down and limit up moves experienced during the week. The volatility coming from the influences of COVID-19 on the markets. The nearby March contract increased $7.725 per cwt (+6.84%) to settle Friday at US$120.727 per cwt. The May contract increased $4.350 per cwt (3.80%) to settle Friday at US$118.825 per cwt.
· Live daily cattle futures prices were mixed over the week with volatility experienced throughout the week. April contracts experienced price increases while June experience a slight decline compared to the previous week. The April contract increased US$3.075 per cwt (3.22%) to settle Friday at US$98.650 per cwt. The June contract decreases slightly $0.225 per cwt (-0.25%) compared to the previous week to settle at US$89.530.
· Choice beef cutout prices (600-900 lb.) for the week averaged US$243.03 per cwt over the week, up US$17.3 per cwt from US$207.15 per cwt the previous week, and up 6.2 per cent from US$228.95 per cwt the same week a year ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.