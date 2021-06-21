Please find attached the latest Cattle Market Update for the week ending June 18. Highlights for the week include:
· Feeder steer prices were lower across the limited reported weight categories when compared to prices reported the previous week. The 600-700lb weight category saw prices decrease by $1.20 per cwt to end the week averaging $210.00 per cwt; while the 700-800lb weight category saw prices decline $5.16 to end the week averaging $194.67 per cwt.
· Saskatchewan’s feeder heifers were mainly lower across the reported weight categories when compared to prices the previous week. Prices ranged from $189.83 per cwt for the 500-600lb weight category to $163.67 per cwt for the 800+lb weight category. The only price increase was seen in the 800+lb weight category, with prices improving by $3.29 per cwt. The largest price decrease was seen in the 600-700lb weight category, with prices declining $8.13 per cwt to end the week averaging $174.00 per cwt.
· Live cattle future contracts started the week higher, reversing the trend mid-week but held on to end the week higher overall. The June live cattle futures contract saw a price increase of US$2.350 per cwt relative to the previous week to settle at US$121.050 per cwt on Friday. The August contract saw a price increase of $1.525 per cwt compared to the previous week to settle Friday at US$121.550 per cwt.
· Choice beef cutout prices (600-900 lb.) for the week averaged US$329.72 per cwt, down US$8.61 per cwt from US$338.33 per cwt the previous week, a decrease of 2.5 per cent. The Choice beef cutout is 49.6 per cent higher than the same week a year ago when it was valued at $220.34.
