The latest Cattle Market Update for the week ending October 8. Highlights for the week include:
· Feeder steer prices were noticeably lower in the low to mid-weight categories, but steady in the heavier weight categories when compared to prices reported the previous week. Prices ranged from $267.86 per cwt for the 300-400lb weight category to $182.50 per cwt for the 900+lb weight category this week. The largest price increase was seen in the 800-900lb weight category, with prices improving $0.36 per cwt to end the week averaging $193.61 per cwt. The largest price decline was seen in the 500-600lb weight category, with prices declining $7.67 per cwt to end the week averaging $217.00 per cwt.
· Average weekly prices for Saskatchewan’s feeder heifers were mainly lower across the reported weight categories when compared to prices reported the previous week. Prices ranged from $212.00 per cwt for the 300-400lb weight category to $175.00 cwt for the 800+lb weight category. The only price increase was seen in the 700-800lb weight category, with prices improving $0.99 per cwt to end the week averaging $179.96 per cwt. The largest price decline was seen the 300-400lb weight category, with prices declining $8.29 per cwt.
· Live future contracts saw daily improvements throughout the week with the exception of a slight downturn on Tuesday, ending the week higher overall. The October live cattle futures contract improved US$5.175 per cwt relative to the previous week to settle Friday at US$125.575 per cwt. The December contract saw a price increase of US$5.050 per cwt compared to the previous week to settle Friday at US$130.250 per cwt.
· Choice beef cutout prices (600-900 lb.) for the week averaged US$286.42 per cwt, down US$11.37 per cwt from US$297.79 per cwt the previous week, a noticeable decrease of 3.8 per cent. However, the choice beef cutout value is still 32.6 per cent higher than the same week a year ago when it was valued at $216.03.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.