Saskatchewan Agriculture reports there are mixed numbers as far as cattle prices but generally, the figures were down.
· Saskatchewan feeder steer were mixed but experienced overall price decreases over the week with price comparisons from all the weight categories from the previous week. Saskatchewan feeder steer prices ranged from a single increase of $0.70 per cwt to a decrease of $7.92 per cwt over the week. The only price increase was for the 800-900 lb. feeder steer weight category; while the largest decreases were in the 600-700lb. weight category. On average, Saskatchewan feeder steer prices decreased by $3.55 per cwt over the week.
· Saskatchewan feeder heifer prices followed steer trends to steers over the week. Prices ranged from a price increase of $1.88 per cwt; to a price increase of $4.35 per cwt; compared to the previous week. The only reported price increase was in the 300-400 lb. feeder heifer weight category; while the largest price decrease was in the 600-700 lb. feeder heifer weight category.
· Feeder cattle daily futures were mixed over the week with increases early in the week and strong down moves experienced Wednesday- Friday. The projections that COVID may affect North America longer than first thought is influencing these markets negatively. In general, the volatility is coming from the influences of COVID-19 on the markets. The nearby April contract decreased US$12.350 per cwt to settle Friday at US$108.250 per cwt. The May contract decreased $12.725 per cwt to settle Friday at US$108.100 per cwt.
· Live daily cattle futures prices were mixed over the week following similar trends to the feeder futures. Both April and June contracts experienced price decreases compared to the previous week. The April contract decreased US$12.625 per cwt to settle Friday at US$88.325 per cwt. The June contract decreased $8.575 per cwt compared to the previous week to settle at US$80.850.
· Choice beef cutout prices (600-900 lb.) for the week averaged US$238.47 per cwt over the week,
down US$16.60 per cwt from US$255.07 per cwt the previous week, and up 5.3 per cent from US$226.48 per cwt the same week a year ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.