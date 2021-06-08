Please find attached the latest Cattle Market Update for the week ending June 4. Highlights for the week include:
·Saskatchewan feeder steer prices were again limited in their price reporting this week. Prices were reported for three out of the seven feeder steer weight categories. The 500-600lb weight category ended the week averaging $227.00 per cwt; while the 600-700lb weight category ended the week averaging $211.50. The last reported weight category was the 700-800lb weight category and it ended the week averaging $196.79 per cwt.
·Saskatchewan’s feeder heifers had prices reported for a majority of their weight classes. Reported prices ranged from $199.75 per cwt for the 400-500lb weight category to $160 per cwt for the 800+lb weight category. Actual price comparisons are restricted due to the limited reported weight categories from the previous week. The 600-700lb weight category, saw a large price increase with prices improving by $5.25 per cwt to end the week averaging $179.25 per cwt. The 700-800lb weight category saw a small price decrease, with prices declining by $1.04 per cwt to end the week averaging $169.13 per cwt.
·Live cattle future contracts started the week reacting to the news of a cyberattack on JBS and improved as plants resumed operations. The nearby live cattle futures contract was able to end the week higher overall. The June live cattle futures contract saw a price increase of US$0.950 per cwt relative to the previous week to settle at US$116.825 per cwt on Friday. The August contract saw a price decrease of $0.525 per cwt compared to the previous week to settle Friday at US$118.075 per cwt.
·Choice beef cutout prices (600-900 lb.) for the week averaged US$338.56 per cwt, up US$8.92 per cwt from US$329.64 per cwt the previous week, an increase of 2.7 per cent. The Choice beef cutout is 13.6 per cent higher than the same week a year ago when it was valued at $297.90.
Natasha Wilkie, BSA, PAg
A/Provincial Cattle Specialist
Livestock Branch, Ministry of Agriculture
