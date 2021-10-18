Please find attached the latest Cattle Market Update for the week ending Oct. 15. Highlights for the week include the following:
· Feeder steer prices were lower for the majority of weight categories, with the exception of the lowest weight category when compared to prices reported the previous week. Prices ranged from $269.36 per cwt for the 300-400lb weight category to $179.17 per cwt for the 900+lb weight category this week. The only price increase was seen in the 300-400lb weight category, with prices improving $1.50 per cwt. The largest price decline was seen in the 800-900lb weight category, with prices declining $4.61 per cwt to end the week averaging an even $189.00 per cwt.
· Average weekly prices for Saskatchewan’s feeder heifers were lower across the reported weight categories when compared to prices reported the previous week. Prices ranged from $208.88 per cwt for the 300-400lb weight category to $170.13 cwt for the 800+lb weight category. The smallest price decrease was seen in the 400-500lb weight category, with prices declining $1.56 per cwt to end the week averaging $190.38 per cwt. The largest price decrease was seen the 700-800lb weight category, with prices declining $6.46 per cwt to end the week averaging $173.50 per cwt.
· Nearby live cattle future contracts saw daily decreases to start the week, reversing the trend on Thursday and continuing an upwards trend to end the week slightly higher overall. The October live cattle futures contract improved US$0.400 per cwt relative to the previous week to settle Friday at US$125.975 per cwt. The December contract saw a price increase of US$0.725 per cwt compared to the previous week to settle Friday at US$130.975 per cwt.
· Choice beef cutout prices (600-900 lb.) for the week averaged US$280.55 per cwt, down US$5.87 per cwt from US$286.42 per cwt the previous week, a decrease of 2.0 per cent. However, the choice beef cutout value is still 32.5 per cent higher than the same week a year ago when it was valued at $211.74.
Natasha Wilkie, BSA, PAg (she/her)
Government of Saskatchewan
A/Provincial Cattle Specialist
Livestock, Ministry of Agriculture
